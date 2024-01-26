Obsidian said it was inspired by what Fatshark did with the series Warhammer: Vermintide for the creation of first-person combat system Of Avowedparticularly regarding the sense of physicality of the shots, which is not easy to achieve with this particular shot.

The statement was made following the presentation with the extended gameplay video commented by the developers of Avowed, in particular by Gabe Paramo, gameplay director for the new Obsidian RPG, who specifically mentioned Vermintide as a source of inspiration.

“Our goal was to try to make it visceral“, explained Paramo, “to correctly make the sense of hitting enemies and feeling the impact… like in Vermintide. We're trying to take inspiration from there, from what we consider a paradigm of the sense of blow and impact.”