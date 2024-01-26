Obsidian said it was inspired by what Fatshark did with the series Warhammer: Vermintide for the creation of first-person combat system Of Avowedparticularly regarding the sense of physicality of the shots, which is not easy to achieve with this particular shot.
The statement was made following the presentation with the extended gameplay video commented by the developers of Avowed, in particular by Gabe Paramo, gameplay director for the new Obsidian RPG, who specifically mentioned Vermintide as a source of inspiration.
“Our goal was to try to make it visceral“, explained Paramo, “to correctly make the sense of hitting enemies and feeling the impact… like in Vermintide. We're trying to take inspiration from there, from what we consider a paradigm of the sense of blow and impact.”
The visceral sense of subjective shots
Evidently, for Obsidian what Fatshark has done with the series of action RPGs set in the world of Warhammer is a shining example of how first-person combat should be built, and in fact Vermintide, as well as the subsequent Darktidethey convincingly manage to convey the sensation of impacts.
After all, this is a historical problem of first-person games, which often fail in trying to represent melee combat in a convincing way, beyond a few examples such as the aforementioned Warhammer of Fatshark or the old Dark Messiah of Might and Magic.
The reference taken by Obsidian is therefore very promising, obviously it will be a matter of seeing if they have really succeeded and replicate these sensations. Meanwhile, at the Developer Direct we saw a new video revealing the gameplay and release period of the RPG, expected in 2024 on PC and Xbox Series
#Avowed #Obsidian #takes #inspiration #Warhammer #Vermintide #firstperson #combat
Leave a Reply