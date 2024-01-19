On the occasion of Developer Direct Obsidian Entertainment has released some new images Of Avowed , which show the game in action. As you know, it is a fantasy action role-playing game, which should follow the tradition of the development studio with regards to the freedom granted to the player.

Pictures

In one of the images we can see one of the game's settings which mixes natural elements with a structure created by human hands. In another we see an enemy holding a wand ready to attack. He is a lizardman and in the background there is a building that recalls his culture. A further image is dedicated to the protagonist, who is receiving instructions from another character. We also find the woman in a later image, while she fights with what appears to be an ogre. The last two images show a desolate landscape, full of ruins and strange, very colorful giant mushrooms and another lizard man casting fire magic, while the protagonist tries to impale him with an arrow.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Avowed will be launched inautumn 2024 on PC and Xbox Series It will also be available immediately as part of your Game Pass subscription. for more information, .