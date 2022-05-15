A very important figure for the development of Avowed is about to leave Obsidian: we are talking about the narrative lead Kate Dollarhyde. The news was given by herself through her Twitter account.

After about five years in the company, the narrative lead leaves to continue to grow professionally in other sectors. She will therefore no longer collaborate with Obsidian or develop Avowed, which she was currently working on.

“After five fantastic years in Obsidian, I am leaving the studio to pursue my personal creative endeavors! This is my last week with the team. I am so grateful to the many brilliant designers I have been lucky enough to learn from and to dear friends I have met here. Thank you all“reads his post.

After five amazing years at Obsidian, I’m leaving the studio to pursue my personal creative endeavors! This is my last week with the team. I’m so grateful to the many brilliant designers I’ve been lucky to learn from, and to the dear friends I’ve made here. Thank you all. ❤️ – Kate Dollarhyde (@katedollarhyde) May 11, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



As Dollarhyde recalls, he has worked not only on Avowed, but also on other games such as The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. For now Obsidian on her official website is looking for someone who can replace her and who has at least more than three years of experience in this role.

Source: Obsidian