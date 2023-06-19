One developer of Obsidian jumped into the RPGCodex forum to talk about Avowedresponding to various criticisms on the technical aspect of the game and reporting that it is not yet an alpha phase, with many improvements which are planned for the next period.

The developer in question reported that Avowed “is not yet in alpha and will be refined in many aspects”, according to what was written on the forum in question. “L’lighting will change”, among other things, in addition to changes also foreseen under the artistic plan.

Avowed will reportedly have the longer processing seen in Obsidian for quite some time now, regarding the transition from alpha to beta, which represents “excellent news”, according to the developer. This is because in Obsidian the alpha phases often last for a short time, and in general in any case longer than the beta, while for Avowed there seems to be a greater focus on optimizing and enriching the game.

The Obsidian man, known in the forum as “Briar Diem”, also reported that some particular choices were made for the trailer, but theatmosphere it will not always be as bright and colorful as the one that emerges from the presentation video. Then there will be many characters, quests, conversations and various game mechanics, a great story and more.

From this point of view, the developer would prefer to be able to publish images and materials without having to submit to such stringent rules, to better bring out a broader vision of Avowed. In the meantime, we therefore await further information in this regard.