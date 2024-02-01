As for the history , Patel explains in an interview with IGN USA, is because the Avowed player is a representative of the Empire of Aedyr, made up predominantly of humans and elves. Those familiar with the lore of Pillars of Eternity will recognize that it is a canon element, which has shaped much of the culture of that region.

Carrie Patel, game director of Avowed, clarified that the reasons for this limitation there are two: it's a story choice and a development decision.

Avowed – the new RPG from Obsidian – takes place in Eora, in the narrative universe of Pillars of Eternity. It's a diverse world, with different races, but Avowed allows you to choose only humans or elves when customizing a character, unlike what happened in Pillars of Eternity. Why?

The practical problem of Avowed races

Couldn't we have created a plot that allowed you to choose any race? Patel explains that there is also a practical problem:

“We want to make sure the experience we provide is smooth, natural and well-paced for the player,” he says. “And one of the aspects of the Pillars species that I think is much easier to take into account in an isometric game is precisely the variation in size. There are the aumaua, the humans and the elves who are more or less the same scale, and then there are the orlani and the dwarves who are a little smaller. And for each of these, especially in first person, you adjust the height of the character's capsule and the position of his weapons relative to the enemies, the way in which the shots impact on the enemies and the way in which the shots land on them . Obviously it is not impossible to solve these problems, but it is always about making choices and choosing priorities and development.”

In other words, create completely different characters in a first-person action game it is much more complex compared to doing it in an isometric game. All elements, such as environments and enemies, are calculated based on the size of the character and trying to create a game suitable for a dwarf or an elf is much more complex than you think. The Avowed team preferred not to invest in this direction to ensure a better quality game.

Obsidian also revealed whether Avowed will be more similar to Skyrim or Fallout New Vegas.