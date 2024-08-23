Obsidian is targeting 30fps on Xbox consoles for its fantasy RPG, Avowed.

In conversation with the Iron Lords podcastObsidian art director Matt Hansen said the studio is “core targeting 30 frames per second, bare minimum” for the upcoming release, adding since “it’s a first-person, single-player game, you don’t necessarily need that 60 frames” .

Explaining further, Hansen this said will allow the Avowed team to “get a lot juicier with VFX and lighting and all this other stuff.”

Here’s Avowed’s story trailer, which debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this year. Watch on YouTube

“It’s a trade-off we opted to make relatively early, and we’re really happy with that,” the art director continued. “The game’s running pretty smooth for, you know, how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal.”

He did note, however, the team is still hashing out some of the final performance bits and pieces. “It’s one of the last things you do,” Hansen said.

(As a general point, earlier this year the game’s director confirmed Avowed could also be played in third-person, however Hansen did not mention this during the podcast.)

Avowed is currently set to release across Xbox and PC on 18th February next year.

Our Tom went hands on with the fantasy RPG earlier this week. “I’m more intrigued than I was, certainly, now I have a novice understanding of its playstyle and story,” he wrote in Eurogamer’s Avowed preview. “If you’re after a fresh Obsidian hit… Avowed is one to keep an eye on.”