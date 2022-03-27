The well-known insider Jeff Grubbcertainly one of the most famous and reliable, is back to talk about the releases of Xbox Game Studiosdwelling on Avowed, Contraband and State of Decay 3.

Avowed, which had been defined by most as “Obsidian’s Skyrim “should come out in the course of 2023: this date would never be changed. Obsidian has its hands on multiple projects, including The Outer Worlds 2 and a certain Project Missouriwhich will come over the course of the generation.

As for Contraband, the new game from Avalanche announced for the first time last year at E3, the only news on the matter and that he too will have to come out in the next calendar year, despite initially being designed for 2022.

Speaking instead of the releases in the 2024Grubb mentions State of Decay 3, speculating that it will be unlikely to see it next year like the previous games discussed, but not entirely impossible.

While Jeff Grubb is an often reliable source, these are just rumors and rumors, and should be taken as such, but ideally do you think the information will prove to be correct?

Source: Aroged