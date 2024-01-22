Avowed shows itself again, this time with a Extended gameplay video And commented by Obsidian Entertainmentwhich provided various details on the sequences presented: from settings to mechanics, from equipment to dialogues.
After the Developer Direct video, Avowed returns with an enriched showcase, of greater length, which tries to get to the bottom of the various aspects of the experience, underlining the many peculiarities of an undoubtedly fascinating project.
Lots of news
As we wrote in the special dedicated to Avowed news from the Developer Direct, Obsidian Entertainment's game mixes action and spells to give life to particularly varied and interesting gameplayequipped with great thickness also on the loadout front.
To complete the picture we naturally find all the role-playing aspects, which will define the narrative sector and our freedom to move within it: we will discover the real extension of these prerogatives during next autumn, when Avowed will debut on Xbox and PC.
