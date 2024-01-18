Avowed it was the first game to be presented during the Xbox Developer Direct, with a video who carried out an in-depth overview of the gameplay, explaining better what this interesting action RPG set in the world of Pillars of Eternity is, with exit period set for autumn 2024.
Gabriel Paramo, the gameplay director, showed the combat system in more detail, which is decidedly profound: despite being a first-person action RPG, Avowed seems to bring with it several strategic characteristics from the series to which it refers.
The video shows several moments of action that lead to decidedly different situations.
There freedom of choiceon the other hand, seems to be a fundamental element of Avowed, as also demonstrated by the structure of the quests, which often require the player to make decisions that can profoundly change the course of the story.
Freedom of choice and action
There history sees us play a representative from the Aedyr Empire, sent to investigate a mysterious spiritual plague that is spreading across the world. On this journey, we find ourselves having to solve cases with a certain freedom of choice, and face the consequences.
The combat system it seems quite deep, with the ability to quickly switch between weapons and choose from a considerable amount of spells and special abilities with different effects. On the narrative front, the dialogues and interactions with the NPCs are particularly complex and profound.
For the rest, the large explorable areas are very varied, characterized by a style that does not disdain crossing the boundaries of classic fantasy to explore more “strange” territories. Avowed will therefore arrive in autumn 2024 on PC and Xbox Series Game Pass.
