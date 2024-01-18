Avowed it was the first game to be presented during the Xbox Developer Direct, with a video who carried out an in-depth overview of the gameplay, explaining better what this interesting action RPG set in the world of Pillars of Eternity is, with exit period set for autumn 2024.

Gabriel Paramo, the gameplay director, showed the combat system in more detail, which is decidedly profound: despite being a first-person action RPG, Avowed seems to bring with it several strategic characteristics from the series to which it refers.

The video shows several moments of action that lead to decidedly different situations.

There freedom of choiceon the other hand, seems to be a fundamental element of Avowed, as also demonstrated by the structure of the quests, which often require the player to make decisions that can profoundly change the course of the story.