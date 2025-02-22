At a time when reality seems runaway, you want to immerse yourself in fictions capable of making you forget – although it is only for a while – the bustle of the mundane. Avowed It is that kind of fantasy and, for a few days, the video game that everyone is talking about.

The last great Obsidian Entertainment adventure has been published this week for PC and Xbox Series and, after immersing myself in it for a few hours, it is easy to understand why so many media and players are talking about wonders: it is a limited roll experience, very colorful and very colorful with the occasional memorable character.

Avowed is an limited role -playing play with memorable characters

The Californian development team, responsible for titles as acclaimed as Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds either Pentiment It does not usually fail when it moves in the coordinates of the RPG. Without offering anything new, his last work is refreshing for his direct and restrained approach, that of a game that is inspired by the greats of the genre, but that intelligently renounces to play in the same league.

The history of Avowed moves us to the so -called living lands – not confusing with the Middle -earth or with the Earth intermediate – to put ourselves in the skin of a character that, as an emperor’s envoy, must investigate a mysterious epidemic that is extending by the region and that returns to its victims in violent beings.

Image of the ‘Avowed’ video game

The new Obsidian is the type of game that need services such as Microsoft Game Pass

Although the game is set in Eora’s fantasy world, the same one that takes place the saga Pillars of Eternityit is not necessary to have played to enjoy and understand the background of this new title. In fact, the dialogue menus themselves have an interesting option to contextualize elements, characters and places to the player.

In Avowed In there is a lot of action in the first person, exploration in environments full of secrets and a system of dialogues in which the essential ration of decisions and consequences is not lacking. It is a role -playing game in its most classic sense, but it is quite accessible even for those who do not have too much experience in this genre often somewhat demanding.



Image of the ‘Avowed’ video game

The key to the success of Avowed It has a lot to do with its own dimensions. To start, it is not even a great open world, but is divided into very well differentiated regions and that look especially good. The characters that accompany us are not very numerous, but some of them, such as the Kai mercenary, has a great charisma. In line, the script is not the most extensive, but its dialogues are well written.

The first game led by until now screenwriter and designer Carrie Patel does not really invent, but does everything that is proposed very well. As the journalist Jason Schereier has revealed in Bloombergbehind his world is a development that has prolonged for more than a five years and has suffered all kinds of complications, but whose final result is surprisingly fresh. It is the type of game that need services such as Game Pass and, after the excellent Kingdom eats Deliverance II, a new demonstration that the role has started with great foot this 2025.

