bBefore anyone gets out in disgust because they read the word tea capsule machine, let them know: wait and drink tea! Because the drink from the Avoury One tastes better than you would expect. We were skeptical at first because we’re really not fans of capsule machines that make espresso, and we appreciate the portafilter machine. But in contrast to Nespresso & Co., there are different ways to prepare tea in a capsule.

Avoury has chosen a method that is based on the usual preparation methods, in which the hot water does not shoot through a capsule with powder-like contents, but rather lingers around the small plastic container with real tea leaves. This makes the Avoury less like a capsule machine from Teakanne and other suppliers and more like a tea machine from Rommelsbacher and other manufacturers, which lowers a sieve to be filled into a pot of hot water in order to get the tea out after a defined time. It’s just that the leaves in the Avoury have less space in their cage to spread out in the water.