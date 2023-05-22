Mexico City.- If Tupperware’s response made noise in recent days after responding to Ana Gabriela Guevara’s controversial statements against the Mexican Artistic Swimming Team, the Avon brand did not want to be left behind either.

The National Synchronized Swimming Team made a call for help after starting to sell swimsuits to collect enough money for their trip to the world championship held in Soma Bay, Egypt, where they won four medals, -three gold, one bronze-.

Upon obtaining the support of Fundación Telmex, Carlos Slim and Arturo Elías Ayub, the Mexicans clarified that they continue to receive support from the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) but on this trip they did not contribute anything, the support was one hundred percent from Grupo Telcel said Captain Nuria Diosdado.

However, the former sprinter and now director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE) caused controversy by saying that the swimmers are “liars and debtors to the body for two million pesos that they have not been able to verify.