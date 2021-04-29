Brand Studio for Avon

Since its creation in 1886, Avon became an icon of the world of beauty, a company in constant growth, that innovates and evolves in all aspects of the business through investment in research and product development with the aim of democratize beauty, that it turns out inclusive and accessible to all the world.

Along its history Avon has fought to give women a voice, giving them opportunities that allowed him to become empowered and independent, facilitating their access to the labor market even before in many countries they had the right to vote. Its brand relaunch represents precisely that tireless spirit of Avon, a dynamic and bold company, and places it as a benchmark in the lives of each and every person.

The logo redesign was inspired by the curves of the original 1930s logo and a color gradient was applied to reflect a more modern and digital palette than ever.

Inspiring lipsticks

Inspiration, boldness, optimism and inclusion are the pillars of “Look again”, the campaign that reflects that commitment through Power stay, collection of eight striking long-lasting and non-transferable matte shades that are “tattooed” on the lips to enable “An expression without limits”. Lipsticks that comply with 16 hours duration No touch-ups! Matte finish, high coverage and super comfortable.

“Mirá De Nuevo” is an invitation to know the legacy of a brand that was always driven by the same purpose: to use the power of beauty and social ties in order to create opportunities so that people can start, learn and support various social causes.

Among the latter, the environmental care (the brand defends recycling and non-experimentation on animals), the prevention of breast cancer, fighting gender violence and the search for equality.

This redesign of the brand comes to celebrate its 135th anniversary and includes a powerful spot that portrays stories of overcoming of people who were underestimated or judged, who managed to challenge prejudices and be heroines of their own history.

It also shows unknown aspects of the brand such as its people, the pioneering activism that it has developed for years and its products, for which Avon has achieved more than 750 patents and 300 awards globally.

Clarín joins the change

With the aim of breaking old beauty stereotypes and changing paradigms, Avon proposes a new challenge: choose. Choose without labels, or preconceptions, without obsolete and restrictive mandates, without the “should”. A new way of standing before the world.

And Clarín accompanies this campaign through its logo that, throughout this Thursday will adopt Avon colors on its social networks (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) to inspire all those who want to be part of this new way of living. A campaign that invites to end mandates. The makeup does not hide: highlights, highlights and empowers. Because it is not about being perfect but about choosing what we want to be.