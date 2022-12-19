SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Natura&Co said on Monday its subsidiary Avon Products was fined $46.3 million in the United States after a woman said the company’s talc-based products had contributed to the development of cancer.

Natura&Co said in a statement that Avon will appeal the decision. According to the Brazilian company, Avon believes it has “strong grounds” to annul the verdict, as it sees the court undue exclusion of all factual witnesses, as well as an error in denying requests for a mistrial.

Rita-Ann Chapman and her husband Gary Chapman allege that powdered products sold by Avon, starting in the 1950s, containing talc were contaminated with asbestos during the talc formation and mining process. According to them, these products would have contributed to the development of mesatoliema in Rita-Ann.

Mesatoliema is a cancer that affects the mesothelium, the membrane inside the thoracic and abdominal walls.

Natura&Co said Avon never used asbestos in its formulas.

The jury found some of the defendants guilty after a two-stage trial, fining Avon $36 million in compensatory damages and $10.3 million in punitive damages, Natura&Co said. Decisions came out last week.

Avon was included as one of the 30 co-defendants in the lawsuit in February this year.

(By Andre Romani)