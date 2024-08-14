Faced with a wave of lawsuits because the talc in some of its products apparently caused cancer, the non-operating holding company of the Avon cosmetics brand, Avon Products (API), voluntarily submitted the procedure for file for Chapter 11 protection in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delawarein USA.

According to the criteria of

In order to restructure its debts, the company reported on the process through a statement, after remain inoperative since 2016when It divested its US business after being acquired by Cerberus CapitalHowever, it still remains the holding company outside the country, according to the media. Forbes.

“The Avon Company, which is the Avon brand in the U.S. currently owned by LG Household & Health Care, is not affiliated with any other Avon entity and is not a party to the Chapter 11 proceedings,” the company said, and then reported that the company’s operating businesses outside the United States “are not part of Chapter 11 proceedings“.

Avon’s Anew line of creams with Protinol, for women aged 35 to 60 and older. Photo:Avon Share

What will happen to Avon in Mexico?

In this scenario, Avon cosmetics products will continue to be sold in Mexicogiven that The decision of the holding company in the United States does not affect its marketingOn the other hand, the Brazilian group Natura, which acquired Avon in 2020 and is API’s largest creditor, reported that it will provide US$43,000,000 as debtor in possession (DIP), so will have sufficient liquidity to meet the payment of API obligations during the process.

“Natura &Co, as the largest creditor of Avon Products Inc., supports this reorganization and considers this decision as an important step “in its simplification journey that began a few years ago,” the company said in the statement. API President John Dubel also spoke about the importance of the decision taken.

“Today’s action and the proposed sale of Avon’s operations outside the United States will maximize the value of our assets and allow us to address our obligations in an orderly manner“, he noted.