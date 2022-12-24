During festivities The Morelos State Protection Coordination (CEPCM) calls on the population to redouble prevention efforts, in order to avoid creating risk situations.

Invite parents to Avoid buying fireworks and not allow minors to handle these products, especially minors, who are very risky if we don’t know how to handle them correctly.

Misuse can cause fires, burns, loss of limbs, physical and hearing injuries, as well as eye and respiratory tract irritation.

In addition, they actively hurt various animals, causing them stress and anxiety, which could lead to putting their physical integrity at risk.

During these dates the coordination He commented that the number of prank calls is increasing, which is why it is requested to make responsible use of the emergency lines, since it causes movement of rescue teams that can stop responding to real emergencies.

The headline reiterated that the CEPCM number (777) 100 0515, to request support 24 hours a day, even on holidays.