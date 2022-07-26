If she had retired, secretary Natasja Werdler (47) from Woerden would have known: she would have liked to come to Crete for a few weeks in the winter. After all, as a great lover of the island, she and her husband Dennis (41) and son Daan (11) are already here three times a year – in the spring, in the summer, for two weeks now, and later in the fall. “I think it’s a good idea, of course it costs money, but at the same time you save on your energy costs. I work from home so it’s not a problem for me. But Daan has to go to school and he can’t leave,” she says, pointing to her husband on the other side of the table on the terrace in the seaside town of Malia. Dennis starts to laugh. ,,Well, I’m in construction, so working remotely is a bit difficult. But saving on energy by going on holiday is something I like.”