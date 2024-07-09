According to the PT senator, the government should not avoid discussing issues such as public safety and customs issues with Congress.

Former PT leader in the Senate, Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) criticized the government’s actions Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on some issues discussed in Congress, such as issues related to public safety and customs. According to the congressman, the Planalto’s decision not to get involved in these discussions will bring a “very high cost” in 2026, an election year.

“If we don’t address issues like public safety, the right will address them in the worst way possible. We have to move forward on this issue and play a responsible role.”, declared Contarato in an interview with the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo. “I do not see the government’s behavior of being concerned only with the economic agenda in a positive light. The government has to look at all segments.”, he added.

Contarato stated that public safety has been gaining prominence in the national debate, occupying a space that was previously reserved for issues related to corruption.

“This is a topic that has to be addressed [no debate do governo]under penalty of having a burden to bear. I don’t want to pay for this burden, that’s why I’ve been facing this challenge”, said the senator.

“What used to be corruption is now public safety. This is a good reflection. Why do people applaud when you talk about chemical castration? Death penalty, life imprisonment? I am astonished.” added. “Because she [a população] feels vulnerable and feels that her freedom to come and go is violated. She clings to what she thinks is the most immediate mechanism”, he added.

According to Contarato, his thoughts on the matter have not been met with repercussions within the party and the PT bench in the Senate.I wish there was more of a perception that it is urgent. The population only adheres to this populist discourse because it is fragile.“, he said.