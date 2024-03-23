Avoid the use of force by the police and the violence of the demonstrators? There is only one way…

Violent police? The echo of the snaps of the police truncheons on the pro-Palestine protesting youths in Florence and Pisa has not yet died away while in Modena the Carabinieri are already beating an immigrant.



It cannot be overlooked, for the sake of truth, that in Florence the march, made up of grassroots unions, students and the Palestinian community, tried to reach one of the entrances to the US consulate and there the demonstrators were chased away with truncheons; in Pisa, however, the (unauthorized) procession of students was charged before arriving in Piazza Cavalieri (prohibited). In Modena, it seems that some videos document a violent reaction of the immigrant to the attempt at identification.

What is certain is that the police must act with force only if necessary and permitted by law and common sense.

Let's start with the Laws.

The art. 55 cpp provides that «the judicial police mustand, even on its own initiative, take notice of the crimes, prevent them from leading to further consequences, search for the perpetrators, carry out the necessary actions to ensure the sources of evidence and collect anything else that may be useful for the application of the criminal law”

The art. 51 of the penal code provides: «The fulfillment of a duty is a justification on the basis of which punishment is excluded in the event of fulfillment of a duty imposed by a legal rule or by an order of the authority”.

The art. 53 of the Criminal Code reads as follows in the first paragraph: «Without prejudice to the provisions contained in the two previous articles, A public official who, in order to fulfill a duty of his office, uses or orders the use of weapons or other means of physical coercion, when forced to do so by the need to repel violence or overcome a conflict, is not punishable. resistance to the Authority and in any case to prevent the commission of the crimes of massacre, shipwreck, submersion, aviation disaster, railway disaster, voluntary homicide, armed robbery and kidnapping”.

The art. 20 TULPS provides: «When, on the occasion of meetings or gatherings in a public place or place open to the public, demonstrations or shouts occur which are seditious or detrimental to the prestige of the authority, or which in any case may endanger public order or the safety of citizens, or when crimes are committed in the aforementioned meetings or gatherings, the meetings and gatherings may be dissolved.” For jurisprudence, that attitude is seditious which implies rebellion, hostility, or which expresses rebellion, challenge and intolerance towards public powers and towards the bodies of the State to which the task of exercising them is delegated.

So far the rules that justify or impose the use of force. Now let's move on to those that limit it.

First of all, the penal code provides a real excuse, introduced with art. 393-bis of the criminal code , whereby the person who reacts to an arbitrary act of the public authority is not punishable, because he does not commit “anti-legal” conduct. In fact, in the case of an arbitrary act, the taxable person (public official) does not deserve protection.

Furthermore, in compliance with the supranational criminal protection obligations, and in particular those indicated by the Court of Strasbourg, Law 110/2017 introduced into the internal criminal system the crime of torture which punishes anyone who, with violence or serious threats, or by acting with cruelty, causes acute physical suffering or verifiable psychological trauma to a person deprived of personal freedom or entrusted to his custody, authority, supervision, assistance, control or care, or even those who find themselves in a situation of impaired defense if the act is committed with more than one conduct or involves inhuman and degrading treatment for the dignity of the person (see articles 613-bis (torture) and 613-ter (incitement to torture) of the Criminal Code.

For completeness, on Amnesty International's “Guide to Demonstrating”, it reads that the police must maintain order without the use of force, any use of force must be exceptional and must respect the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality; the police must not appear intimidating, for example by deploying excessive numbers of officers and heavy, visible riot equipment. In this way it could in fact be perceived as a threat, increasing tension and leading to violence. Rather, police forces must adopt a facilitative and supportive approach.

After the events in Florence and Pisa, even democratic magistrates stigmatized the “obvious disproportion in the use of force by the officers”; “unarmed boys” were beaten with truncheons and immobilized “without any obvious need to defend themselves or third parties” and “the authorities in charge” should immediately start “all investigations to clarify this episode, including the identification of the officers”. They were joined by democratic journalists and pacifists of all stripes.

Well, since there are around 3,000 attacks on police officers every year in Italy: one every 3 hours, there is something that doesn't add up.

Just to exemplify:

From REPUBBLICA of 10/16/2011:

“Five hundred violent people wipe out the peaceful protest of three hundred thousand people with looting, fires and scuffles. The battle in the center lasted 5 hours, between via Labicana, piazzale Appio, up to via Gallia. Ten ATMs smashed, bank entrances smashed, all the bins destroyed. On the other hand, 105 men were injured among the police forces: 50 were carabinieri, 35 were police officers and 20 were from the financial police”.

From Ansa News – 11 June 2015:

“The number of people injured in the clashes that occurred today during the demonstration against the military bases in Decimomannu (Cagliari) rises to 12. There would be eight policemen, some with minor injuries and others with more serious bruises, four carabinieri hit by stones thrown by the demonstrators, many of whom were misrepresented and similar in their actions to the black bloc.

From RAI NEWS.IT 05/07/2016:

“Brenner: clashes between black bloc and law enforcement. 17 officers injured and 5 protesters arrested The demonstration entitled 'let's break down the borders' was called by Italian social centres, in particular in Trentino, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy, to protest against the announced anti-migrant barriers by Austria”.

From Il Fatto Quotidiano of 1 May 2015: “Cars set on fire, windows shattered, streets devastated, shops, banks, bins, planters on fire. The Expo celebration remains scarred and so does Milan. The day of the inauguration was ruined by 500 black blocs, not just foreigners: they mixed with the marches of the No Expo demonstrators, who were peaceful up to Corso Magenta, after the march had started an hour ago. They acted hidden by hoods and helmets, armed with sticks. After their devastating and uncontrolled action, which the police tried to counter by using water cannons and firing around 400 tear gas canisters, they took off their black clothes, left them on the asphalt and dispersed among the crowd so as not to be recognisable. In the evening, a first report spoke of 11 injured among the police forces.

From Il Fatto Quotidiano of 02/15/2018:

“Arrests have been made for the attack suffered by a carabiniere last Saturday during a procession in Piacenza. The two demonstrators held responsible for the beating were stopped by the Carabinieri and police in Pavia and Turin. According to what we learn, the person arrested in Pavia is the one who first stole the shield from the soldier and then used it to hit him several times. The investigations would also have ascertained that the protester blocked in Turin was the person who, after repeatedly hitting the carabinieri who were facing the march with a flag pole, tripped the soldier, causing him to fall to the ground.

From Corriere Adriatico of 2 June 2023:

Enraged ultras, Brescia-Cosenza ends in violence. 5 policemen from the Padua Mobile Department injured, one seriously.

From Famiglia Cristiana dated 16/03/2023:

“A policeman on duty in Naples during the raids by Eintrenacht fans reconstructs the story. “We did everything we could, we shielded ourselves with our bodies to avoid the worst, that we might die.” 6 policemen injured.”

From il Resto del Carlino of 20 August 2023:

“Armed with a machete, he would have tried to hit the Volante officers. But a young Nigerian was stopped and taken to the police station.”

SKY NEWS of 28 January 2024:

“Football, clashes after Turris-Messina: several injured among the police”.

From TRIESTE BEFORE 01/01/2024:

“He crashes into a police car, reported. The events occurred in Via San Francesco around 3 in the morning. The man, a citizen born in Niger and legal on Italian territory, would first have become the protagonist of an attack against another person, and then lashed out at the police”.

From Salerno Today dated 02/02/2024:

“Carabinieri and policemen attacked after the shooting in Matierno”.

From Palermo Today of 03/21/2024:

“Carabinieri and policemen intervene to break up a fight in the centre: two arrests”.

From La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno dated 04/01/2024:

“Carabinieri stabbed near Bari station during a check, two arrests. The patrol was inspecting two suspected pushers in Piazza Aldo Moro: kicks, punches and a blade.”

Finally we come to practical common sense.

Well, perhaps there is a way to avoid both the use of force by the police and the violence of the demonstrators or those controlled: it would be enough to establish the Co.Pro.In.De. (Democratic Emergency Response Committees), made up of democratic magistrates, democratic journalists, democratic pacifists, democratic radicals, coordinated by representatives of Amnesty International.

Thus, in the event of riots or flagrant arrests, the Co.Pro.In.De. could intervene “without the use of force” but with the tools of disarmed and disarming persuasion, solving problems and teaching policemen and carabinieri how to behave.

As if by magic, the Molotov cocktails in the hands of the black bloc would transform into confetti cannons, the ultras would become cultural tourists and teetotalers, the arrestees would enter the “Volanti” alone, apologizing for the inconvenience caused.

But above all, if the Co.Pro.In.De. had intervened, the demonstrators from Florence and Pisa would have immediately channeled themselves into the routes indicated by the PS authorities and everything would have taken place as if on a fun school trip. In Modena, Idrissa Diallo would have entered the “Gazzella” smiling, perhaps after taking a selfie with the workers.

In the meantime, before the establishment of the Co.Pro.In.De., we will have to make do with the police and the carabinieri.