If you own one nintendoswitchyou’ve probably heard of the infamous drifting of the joy-cons An ongoing problem with the signature controls of the hybrid console of Nintendo. Fortunately, the manufacturer of gaming peripherals GuliKit recently released a new joystick upgrade kit that not only allows you to replace the joysticks on your Joy-Conbut also ensures that you never have to worry about the drifting.

As reported by Gizmodo, the joystick GuliKit Hall It features a pair of replacement joysticks for your Joy-Cons. The company notes that the joysticks use a Hall-effect system, which means they don’t come into physical contact with other parts of the controller, which would prevent wear and tear on the parts with prolonged use. GuliKit has tried to solve this problem before by releasing its own third-party Pro controller, the King Kong Pro 2. Other companies, like NYXI, have recently announced a new controller that resembles the nintendo wavebird and promises that your third-party joy-cons will not suffer from driftingsince they also use Hall effect joysticks.

the joystick kit GuliKit Hall is available for just over $500 MXN on Amazon. If you have several pairs of joy-con, it might make more sense to buy two pairs of joysticks, there are several packages, check them out, we leave you a link to the product, it works for the normal versions, OLED and lite.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I wish I had found this before buying another pair of joy-cons and the pro controller, which I highly recommend.