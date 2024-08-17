Parents of students have identified means they may resort to in order to deal with the high school transportation fees. Some of them use public transportation, some take turns transporting their children to school, and some are forced to move their residence to be close to the school.

They reported that bus fees in private schools amount to 6,000 dirhams, while in other schools they exceed 12,000 dirhams, stressing that they “witness exaggerated increases, without convincing justification.”

As families face increasing financial challenges, they are looking for alternatives to reduce the cost of school bus fees.

Parents reported that they are resorting to alternative transportation methods to school buses, such as group transportation, using public transportation, taking a car lift, and encouraging walking or biking.

Khaled Abdullah (father of two students) said that recent years have witnessed a significant increase in school bus fees, which has placed a financial burden on students’ families, noting that the increase has prompted families to look for economic alternatives.

He said that school bus fees are not commensurate with the journey the buses take between home and school.

He added that he was forced to subscribe to the school transportation service because his work conditions did not allow him to transport his two children to or from school home, noting that he had agreed with neighbors whose children study in the same school as his two sons, that each father would transport the students to school on a specific day of the week.

Osama Youssef (father of three students) said, “Each school estimates the value of the fees according to the wishes of its administration.”

He said, “The multiple and high expenses forced him to resort to less expensive alternatives, such as dispensing with the school bus and subscribing to Car Lift.”

Noura Abdulrahman (Talib’s mother) said that she had to learn to drive a car to transport her son and her neighbors’ children to school and from there to home, thus removing the burden of school bus fees from her family.

She said: “I found out that school transportation fees range between 4,000 and 10,000 dirhams, so I decided to stop subscribing to the school transportation service.”

Mustafa Abdul Aziz (father of two students) said that his two sons are in high school, so they use the Dubai Metro to get from home to school, stressing that this method is safer than the car lift and less expensive than the school transportation service (school buses).

Parents of students called for taking advantage of the public transportation available in the country to transport their children to and from school, especially secondary school students, as they can rely on themselves.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Eid (father of three students) was forced to move his residence to the area where his children’s school is located, in order to avoid subscribing to the school transportation service, which costs more than 15 thousand dirhams for his three children.

He explained that he moved to a new residence near his children’s school, so that their mother could walk them to and from school, even though this move would increase his commute to work by about 40 minutes.

On the other hand, the administration of a private school reported that the school rents 70 buses to transport students, adding that the transportation service fees it has set for each student start at 4,000 dirhams, and these fees have not been raised for five years, taking into consideration the living conditions of many of the students’ families.

School transportation is considered a service that is not included in the tuition fees, and at the same time the school cannot increase its fees without obtaining official approval from the educational authorities.

