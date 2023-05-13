The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has revealed the most counterfeited bills in Mexico during the year 2023, so it is important to know how to identify them to avoid being a victim of this type of deception. In this guide, we’ll show you the key features to look out for when handling banknotes to protect yourself from potential scams.

The bills of 200 and 500 pesos They head the list of the most counterfeited in Mexico, according to the Banxico report. However, there have also been cases of apocryphal 50 peso bills. It is therefore crucial to be vigilant when receiving notes of these denominations, as they are the most susceptible to counterfeiting.

During the period from January to March 2023, it is estimated that around 83,000 counterfeit bills circulated in Mexico, which represents an alarming figure of more than 25 million pesos in counterfeit money. This situation highlights the importance of being informed and taking measures to avoid falling for these counterfeit bills.

It is important to note that counterfeiting money is a federal crime in Mexico and carries serious legal consequences. Those found guilty of engaging in this illegal activity could face prison terms. up to 12 years in prison.

Now, how can we identify these counterfeit bills and protect ourselves from being victims of fraud? Here are some guidelines for recognizing counterfeit banknotes quickly and easily: