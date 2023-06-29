Possibly, one of the great disadvantages of becoming an adult is having to report to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), a Mexican organization that, among its characteristics, stands out for its slow and cumbersome bureaucracy.

And, among all the concepts that he handles from the SAT, one of the ones that stands out the most is the famous Bill of Ladingof which not a few taxpayers know its details, such as what it is and who should present itso we’ll tell you right away.

First of all, we will start by scaring you a little, since it turns out that, in a short time, the Tax Administration Service began to impose fines on taxpayers who do not find filled out or presented the Bill of Lading.

Taking the above into account, it can be said that the Carta Porte of the SAT it’s a document that, through the CFDI, allows to identify the VAT withholding amounts for motor transport service, that of those who transport goods or merchandise throughout the Mexican national territory.

At this point, it will be necessary to indicate that the Bill of Lading is Mandatory from 2022 for natural and legal personsTherefore, the tax authority has already warned that, if it is not processed before the deadline, it will begin to impose economic fines.

Thus, according to what was made public by the Tax Administration Service, the deadline to correctly issue the Carta Porte complement is the Next July 31, 2023 in its version 2.0.

Meanwhile, as of August 1 of the current year, those taxpayers who do not comply with the Carta Porte, will be admonished by the SAT with fines that They range from 17,000 pesos to 90,000 pesos by omission, and from 400 to 600 pesos for the incorrect filling of the Carta Porte complement..

Finally, it remains to be made clear that all those natural and legal persons that provide goods or merchandise transport services using their own vehicles, leased or in possession by any legal figure and who receive some consideration for said services are the ones that must process this SAT document.

Likewise, they must also issue the Carta Porte owners of vehicles and of the goods or merchandise they transport, but do not receive any income for said transportation.