GUADALAJARA, Jalisco 25-Dec-2022 .-Will you host the next December celebration? If he noise in your meeting or party exceeds the decibels allowed by law you could be subject to fines of more than 40 thousand pesos, and even an arrest for up to 36 hours.

The municipalities, in harmony with the Official Mexican Standard NOM-081-SEMARNAT-1994establish sanctions for citizens who do not abide by the established noise limits.

According to this regulation, in a residential area, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the allowed limit is 55 decibels, while from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. it is 50 decibels.

Paola Franco Mendoza, Director of Civic Justice of Guadalajara, explained that disrespect in noise levels not only brings discomfort to people, but can be a watershed to generate friction or fights between neighbors.

“Not only do they generate that nuisance, but it can lead to a crime because friction begins, conflicts that later go further, with fights and situations that unfortunately fall into a crime,” he said.

Regarding sanctions, the NOM specifies that the fines for excessive noise at home range from 30 to 500 Units of Measurement and Update, that is, from 2,886 to 48,110 pesos.

“The sanction can be from a verbal reprimand, it can be arrest, which is from 20 to 36 hours of arrest” Franco Mendoza abounded.

To make a report for excessive noise, it is necessary to mark the instances indicated by each municipality, then designated personnel will go to the point to, through a sound level meter, confirm that the rules are being violated and then establish a sanction.

In some cases, prior to fines or other sanctions, verbal warnings are issued.

Where can I report?

zapopan

Zapopan Police Station, phone 333-836-3600.

Guadalajara

Guadalajara Police, telephone 331-201-6070.

GuaZap, to the number 3336-101-010.

Reports can also be made. 070 or 911.

Tlajomulco

Civil Protection and Firefighters, by phone 333-283-4545.

tlaquepaque

Tlaquepaque Police Station, at number 333-050-3050.

tonalá

Tonalá Police Station, telephone 333-586-6100.