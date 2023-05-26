With the increase in temperatures and the approaching summer season, the circulars are back in schools inviting students and teachers not to dress too low-cut or light. In Lecce, the head teacher of the Siciliani high school, Vittoria Italiano, reminded anyone who crosses the threshold of the institute every day that “for reasons of decorum and respect for the school institution and for all the members of the school community, it is a duty to wear suitable clothing ”.

To avoid misunderstandings, the principal was more specific on what she meant by “dress code”, writing in the circular that “dresses that evoke bathing suits or disco clothing” should be avoided. No miniskirts and no tank tops, or any other holiday-evoking clothing items, that students and teachers will be able to think about after the last day of school. A theme, that of clothing at school, which has recently generated animated debates: last year in Cosenza the vice principal of the institute Lucrezia Della Valle had scolded some boys who showed up in class with ripped jeans, “repairing them” with scotch tape.

In Bolzano, on the other hand, a school principal had banned girls from “t-shirts that leave their bellies totally bare”: the next day the students organized a protest to claim their right to the freedom to dress as they like by going to school in skimpy clothes.