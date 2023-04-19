Although it is true that the whatsapp app It is the most used internationally, there are those who prefer to use other alternative messaging platforms, and not exactly legal, which is why here we will tell you why you should avoid downloading and installing WhatsApp Plus on your Android cell phone.

To date, according to data from Goal and other companies dedicated to measurement, WhatsApp can claim to be the instant messaging application with the largest number of active accounts, accumulating more than 2 thousand of them.

Very far from the company’s messaging app mark zuckerberg it’s found Telegram and further still facebook messenger. In addition, you also have other options such as Sigal.

However, there are those who are looking for extra functions that transcend what the original applications that can be downloaded from the original application stores can currently do.

From the above derives the increasingly growing demand for modded apk, like WhatsApp Plus, a “pirate” platform that can be considered one of the greatest success stories of mods.

However, we will tell you right away that although WhatsApp Plus and other modded apps offer many tools and features, downloading and installing it on a mobile device may not be the smartest decision.

Problems downloading WhatsApp Plus on Android

First of all, we must remember that WhatsApp Plus is a modified APK and, therefore, in order to download it to a smartphone, we must use external web portals unrelated to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This represents the first problem with this famous mod, because when downloading WhatsApp Plus on Android from external web portals, it is very likely that the APKs bring viruses or other spyware.

For its part, WhatsApp has made it clear that it is not willing to allow users to use the modified Meta platform, so it has proceeded to block the accounts of people who do it for life.

Finally, since it is not an original app, WhatsApp Plus you can provide to third parties about the data and personal information of the hundreds of thousands of netizens who use the platform, so there is a risk that this material ends up in the hands of those who should not.

For all these reasons, our recommendation is that you never download and install WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone, because, in addition to what was previously mentioned, it should be noted that in recent months WhatsApp has even implemented functions that first appeared in the pirated version.