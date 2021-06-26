The environmental challenges that we as a society face are diverse, increasing due to the lack of knowledge and sensitivity towards our natural resources.

However, gradually greater concern is perceived about the consequences for the quality of life of the impact on the environment that has been consistently associated with the establishment of civilization.

Among these challenges stands out one that is not common to hear, and we do not appreciate in its proper dimension and importance, which is desertification.

This process is associated, on the one hand, with natural phenomena, and, on the other, with the intervention of human communities both in the overexploitation and inappropriate use of the land, deforestation, mining, overgrazing and change in land use, forming a set of conditions that have affected the land surface, it is worth mentioning that according to FAO, 70% of the 5.2 billion hectares of dry land used in agriculture are degraded or threatened.

Considering that desertification is a process that conforms to the passage of time, we do not perceive it in all its magnitude, the lack of water and food is closely linked to desertification, the migration of fauna, the decrease in biodiversity and migration. human.

This important concept that integrates multiple consequences for life began to be considered in scientific literature until 1949 by the French botanist André Aubréville who considered it as a process that ends in the final degradation of the land.

Perhaps something similar happened to the Sahara desert, which had leafy savannas and grasslands and which are currently sands where the temperature of the place ranges between 40 degrees in the day and even below zero degrees at night, some studies refer to natural phenomena but also the sum of harmful effects to the ground due to human impact Studies by scientists from the University of Maryland report that the current expansion of the world’s deserts is largely due to climate change caused by anthropogenic issues.

If desertification is a process with various factors such as deforestation, overgrazing among others, we have the opportunity to investigate the most appropriate methods to combat it, this is everyone’s task to conserve the most fundamental substrate that is the land. _

Arlette Lopez

Faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala UNAM





.