Many drivers take the car daily, so it is not surprising that hundreds of euros a month are spent on fuel. People often spend more money on fuel than rent or food, and with oil prices skyrocketing, things are getting out of hand. That’s why, Matas BuzeliscarVertical’s automotive expert, recommends some simple habits and solutions that can help you drastically reduce your fuel costs.

First, drive smoothly. Fuel consumption skyrockets when driving aggressively, over-accelerating and slamming on the brakes. Scientific research has shown that an aggressive driving style can reduce fuel efficiency by 40%. Avoid accelerations strong and downshifting to brake is an easy way to solve the problem. Aggressive driving habits rarely shave a minute or two off a journey time, so they don’t make up for the extra fuel consumed. In addition, going slow also helps prolong the life of the engine, tires and suspension.

Also reduce the consumption of air conditioning. Today’s car climate control systems often keep the air conditioning running even when it is not needed. The air conditioning compressor is a powerful unit and can increase fuel consumption by up to 30%. Air conditioning systems are very practical for hot summer days and rainy autumn days, because, in addition to refresh the environmentThey also dry it out. However, a fundamental advice for an efficient use of fuel is to use it in moderation.

Similarly, check tire pressure regularly. All car manufacturers calculate the optimum tire pressure for each model, which is necessary to achieve the best level of performance, comfort, safety and fuel efficiency. If the tires have low pressure, the rolling resistance will be higher, so the engine will require more fuel to maintain speed. Therefore, it is a good idea to check the tire pressure regularly (at least once a month). According to studies, for every 1% reduction in tire pressure, a fuel saving of 0.3% is obtained. However, the experts at carVertical don’t recommend over-inflating your tires either: higher pressure could lead to uneven and premature wear.

Also try reduce unnecessary weight. The heavier the vehicle, the higher the fuel consumption, since more power is required to move a car that weighs more. Automotive engineers do away with spare wheels and choose aluminum or even plastics, instead of steel, to keep the car’s weight to a minimum. Your car is not a warehouse. Having it organized and removing heavy items will make the car more economical, agile and spacious.

Fuel consumption



FAQ







Avoid traffic jams. And it is that people should get into the habit of avoiding traffic jams whenever possible. Constant starting and braking strains the engine, suspension and gearbox. As many people probably know, traffic jams are one of the reasons why city driving is considered the least economical. Choosing a longer route with less traffic is often more convenient. You can save a lot of fuel and time by avoiding rush hours. In most cities and towns, they are usually between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m.; and, again, between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Another reason short-haul commuters save the least on fuel is that engines require significantly more fuel if they haven’t warmed up. Engines need to warm up, just like people warm up before exercising: pushing the engine too hard without warming it up will eventually cause something to go bad. It is a good idea to try do more tasks in one trip: it is much better than making several trips throughout the day. Also, using cruise control when driving out of town prevents you from over-accelerating and over-braking, which results in better fuel efficiency.

The same way, choose a car that consumes little. In many cases, getting a car that consumes less is a good start. Heavy SUVs and powerful executive sedans will never be as economical as modest compact family models. For those who normally move around the city, any car that can fit passengers and luggage will do. The carVertical platform urges potential buyers to inspect the general condition of any car before paying. A clean vehicle track record usually speaks for itself and saves both fuel and other expenses.

In addition, take care of the car daily. People often forget that the condition of the vehicle plays a major role in fuel efficiency. Items like the engine, suspension, and electrical systems affect fuel economy. For example, a faulty oxygen sensor can double your fuel bill. Therefore, skipping regular car maintenance should never become a habit. Regardless of oil prices, consuming less fuel means a more comfortable life. Often, it is enough to change a few driving and maintenance habits to save yourself some expenses and enjoy the experience of owning a car more.