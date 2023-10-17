In today’s world where smart devicesWhether tablets, laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, they keep us hyperconnected and, used appropriately, make our lives easier; It is essential that we are aware that every day we are exposed to situations that compromise our digital security and the security of our personal data and sensitive information.

Given this context, it is essential that we do not skimp on seeking our Informatic securitywhich is defined, according to the Engineering Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), like any extent that prevent the execution of unauthorized operations about a computer system or network whose effects can lead damage on information, equipment or software.

He UNAM Engineering Institute details that the Informatic security it’s integrated by three elements basics:

1.- The information: which, being an intangible asset, is, perhaps, the most sensitive and vulnerable element

2.- The software: whose loss or malicious modification can represent severe economic or operational losses not only to the user but to an entire institution.

3.- The hardwarewhich when failing causes delays in daily operation and the consequent loss of time and high costs.

How do I strengthen my computer security?

It is very important that you keep in mind that a breach of your computer security can cause irreparable damage to your assets and that of your family, your safety and your equipment or electronics devices.

Fortunately, given this risk scenario, there are several actions you can take to strengthen your computer security, such as:

– Continuous operating system updates

– Maintenance of electronic devices

– Use of firewalls

– Software and hardware access controls

– Antispam antispyrware programs

– It is essential to have a good antivirus

What do you have to consider to choose a good antivirus?

Among the points that you have to take into account before choosing an antivirus is that cybercriminals use malicious software such as spyware, worms and viruses with which they infect, trying to infect your mobile devices and your computer equipment, endangering your online privacy.

That is why it is essential that, among other functions, an antivirus provides us with the functions of:

– Identity protection

– Dark Web Monitoring

– Social media monitoring

– Online privacy

Taking the information into account, there is a way in which the user can be safe, and that is precisely by hiring the annual antivirus package. Norton Advance , The same thing that does the basics in relation to protection tools, but goes one step further, since it provides assistance with identity restoration and also monitoring social networks.

This means that social networks of any type will also be covered to prevent account theft, whether from what it includes Goal as instagram and Facebookeven some others where we find Twitter Or better, x. Of course, the shopping pages will also be secure and without risk of theft of important information.

The best thing is that the service is currently discounted, so, for example, in the case of Mexico, it costs about $799 MXNthis during the first year, thus leaving the opportunity to show everything that Norton Advance offers. So, don’t miss out on taking a closer look at the plan, which has many functions, and that goes for several devices at the same time.