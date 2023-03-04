Mexico City.- Yasmín Esquivel, Minister of the SCJN accused of plagiarizing her undergraduate and doctoral thesis, would have fallen like pearls, one of the Turnitin services, an edtech that emerged in the classrooms of the University of Berkeley, which detects plagiarism in academic texts.

We are referring to Originality, an online software that checks for possible matches between the original author’s text and already published works. To use it, the work is entered into the platform, it analyzes the writing and then generates a report of the similarities with scientific articles, internet pages and in the Turnitin database.

“The rapid change in online education facilitates academic misconduct. While a holistic approach to promoting academic integrity must be promoted, new issues are likely to emerge,” said Phill Dawson, associate director and professor at the Center for Research on Digital Assessment and Learning (CRADLE) at Deakin University.

“We must continually update the suite of support tools and detection measures,” he added.

Originality performs three fundamental functions to avoid plagiarism: it compares the works with an extensive database, which claims to be the most complete on the market; reveals manipulations to the text that seek to evade plagiarism checking; identifies code plagiarism in programming tasks; and checks the originality of the student’s writing in cases of possible purchase of essays.

In addition, it guides students to improve the grammar of their work before sending it to their academic advisor, finds missing citations and teaches how to format them correctly.

The company, with more than 25 years of existence, set out as a mission to make processes for school institutions more efficient, such as project qualification, guarantee integrity and improve learning results.

In addition, Turnitin offers other products such as the Feedback Studio, which provides advanced feedback and grading assignments; Exam Soft, which safeguards the security of exams and assessments; Gradescope, which administers the assessment online with AI; and iThenticate, an academic paper verifier.

The main clients of the organization in Mexico are universities such as the IPN, Anahuac and UAM, as well as various research institutes; Turnitin also collaborates with scientific journals such as Scielo and Nature.

“We have experience in providing educational solutions, the focus of serving institutions, accompanying them in their process, giving them support tools, always going hand in hand with them,” said Catalina Londoño, Turnitin’s manager of professional and educational services.

To detail

Category: AI.

Product: Web app.

Origin: United States.

Availability: In more than 140 countries, including Mexico.

Founder: John Barrie.

Business model: Subscription from one month.