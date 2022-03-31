Eating avocados reduced the risk of heart attacks in men and women, including when eaten in place of butter, cheese or processed meats, a new study finds.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, claiming nearly 18 million lives every year, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States alone, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Eating at least two servings of avocados a week reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21% when compared to avoiding or rarely eating avocados. However, there was no equivalent benefit in reducing stroke risk, according to the study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

A serving of avocado, which is a fruit, was defined as “½ avocado or ½ cup of avocado, which weighs approximately 80 grams,” said study author Lorena Pacheco, a postdoctoral researcher in the department of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan. School of Public Health in Boston.

“While no food is the solution to a healthy diet routinely, this study is evidence that avocados have potential health benefits,” said Cheryl Anderson, president of the American Heart Association’s Council on Epidemiology and Prevention, in a statement. Anderson was not involved in the study.

“We desperately need strategies to improve the intake of healthy diets recommended by the AHA – such as the Mediterranean diet – rich in vegetables and fruits,” said Anderson, who is also a professor and dean of the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Longevity. human. Science at the University of California at San Diego.

long term study

The study followed more than 68,000 women and 41,000 men who were enrolled in two long-term government studies of risk factors for chronic diseases: the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. All participants were free of cancer, coronary heart disease and stroke at baseline and completed dietary questionnaires every four years over a 30-year period.

In addition to looking at the overall impact of eating avocados, the researchers did statistical modeling and found consuming half a serving of avocado (¼ cup) per day instead of the same amount of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats (such as bacon). ) reduced the risk of heart attacks by 16% to 22%.

“The full benefit of routine avocado consumption seen here derives from avocado replacement in the diet and less healthy foods,” said Dr. David Katz, an expert in preventive and lifestyle medicine and nutrition, who was not involved in the study.

However, the study found no difference in risk reduction when half a serving of avocado was replaced with an equivalent serving of nuts, olive oil and other vegetable oils. That makes sense, Katz said, because the health benefits depend on which food is substituted.

“If, for example, the common exchange were between avocados and walnuts or almonds, the health effects would likely be negligible, as the foods have similar nutritional properties and expected health effects,” said Katz, president and founder of the non-profit organization. True Health Initiative. , a global coalition of experts dedicated to evidence-based lifestyle medicine.

But whether avocados have replaced butter and margarine as a spread, or eaten instead of processed meats or cheese in a sandwich, “the nutritional differences are considerable” and are expected to change the health outcome, he added.

While avocados are “particularly rich sources of monounsaturated fat, polyunsaturated fat and fiber,” they can also be expensive and therefore not readily available to everyone, Katz said. Similar substitutes could include walnuts, almonds, olives, olive oil and a variety of seeds such as pumpkin and flax, he said.

Other foods to include that have great health benefits at “much lower prices” include beans, chickpeas and lentils, “and perhaps whole grains and related seeds like quinoa,” Katz said.

