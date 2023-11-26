Of Anna Fregonara

An option that is becoming popular and which brings various benefits in nutritional and environmental terms: for a single avocado, from 70 to over 300 liters of water are needed

The era ofavocado toast at sunset. Its soft and creamy pulp, perfect for being crushed or sliced on toast, for about a decade this fruit has become the undisputed symbol of brunch and savory breakfast. But now the avocado, appreciated all over the world, could be ousted by the more humble (and cheaper) ones. peasalso ideal for turning into guacamole and hummus on toast.

Nutritional properties The online search for this new alternative toast, which is becoming very popular in British restaurants, is also due to the greater sustainability compared to avocado, it has had a surge, also helped by healthy benefits of this less buttery legume that has traditionally been grown in Italy for millennia. It is already mentioned in the oldest Italian recipe book, the thirteenth-fourteenth century Free from coquina. Compared to avocado peas have double the fiber, a natural anti-cholesterol and the main food of the microorganisms of our microbiota, e more proteinexplains Valentina Rossi, nutritional biologist and doctor in Environmental Toxicology, adjunct professor of Oncological Nutrition at the Milan Bicocca University. See also Omicron and symptoms, Galli: "Long Covid possible even with mild infection"

Almost no fat The big nutritional difference, however, lies in the amount of fat. According to Crea data, 87% of the avocado is made up of lipids although they are “good” fats (67%) friends of the heart, they should be included in a proportionate way in a meal, especially if other condiments such as the precious extra virgin olive oil are already used. Peas, on the other hand, are low in fat (between 4 and 8% depending on whether fresh, frozen or canned) so in a balanced dish they should be seasoned with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil. When buying them in jars, check the ingredients there is no sugar And rinse them before consuming them to remove the excess salt, used for preservation.

Transport and water Unlike peas, avocado is not a native crop. Mexico is the main producer. Avocados have to travel about 10 thousand km to arrive in Italy and require a large use of water resources: for an avocado they are necessary from 70 to over 300 liters of water, depending on the more or less arid terrain. This fruit now finds suitable climatic conditions in Southern Italy. So we can opt for Italian products, says Rossi. See also From Abbott and Novo Nordisk new integrated digital system for diabetics

Other spreadables One of the often repeated pieces of advice to live long and healthy is to follow the true and varied Mediterranean diet, rich in whole grains, seasonal vegetables and fruit, legumes and little animal protein. Alternatives to avocado or pea spreads are the olive pat, chickpea hummus or other legumesthe dried fruit cream like that of almonds or sesame, ricotta. In this way the three macronutrients are balanced: carbohydrates, proteins and fats. One last piece of advice. The bread, whether cereal, rye or wholemeal, is always better to toast slightly because it has a lower glycemic increase than the fresh, soft and white one, concludes the expert.

