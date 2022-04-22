Morelia, Michoacán.- In Michoacán, many of the fires that occur are caused by avocado growers, who seek to change the land use of forest lands in order to plant green gold. At least 1,500 hectares have already been detected by the Government of Michoacan.

“We have already located more than 1,500 hectares of fires this season, where the fire was caused to change land use, we are already working for the declarations as forest restoration and environmental protection zones, with technology we have located where the fires are generated. arsons,” said the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

The head of the Forestry Commission of the State of Michoacán (COFOM) pointed out that the declarations of protection zones are mainly in avocado areas, since it is known that they are the ones who year after year undertake a campaign of arson fires to be able to request in the city councils the change of land use to be able to exploit the land for agricultural uses.

Read more: Explosions in Guadalajara: 30 years passed, not the pain

There are 350 thousand hectares that have been lost in the last 10 years due to the forest fires caused and that in the end have been used by businessmen, which have been used for planting avocados, for the agriculture and livestock industry.

In an event in which personal and tactical equipment was delivered to the brigade members, from uniforms to tools such as spray backpacks and others necessary for firefighting, the state president also reported that 37,000 hectares were affected by fires last year, this year, so far this season, around 4,000 have been affected.

Avocado growers set fire to 1,500 hectares in Michoacán

There are 1,900 brigade members who fight the fire in the state of Michoacán, but only approximately 120 were equipped today, the state president presumed that the budget to fight the fires has grown by 80 percent in his administration, with the allocation of 10 million pesos.

Read more: If you are in danger look for GoodFellas, car club in Morelia

He stressed that this budget does not include the cost of the turbine used in the two helicopters that have been made available to COFOM, which are used in firefighting, one with a bucket to carry water and the other to move the brigadistas to the places of accidents.