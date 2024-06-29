Mexico City.- Avocado shipments to the United States will be regulated between July 1 and July 3, in accordance with the guidelines established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The organization reported in a statement that starting next Monday, packers from municipalities such as Morelia, Pátzcuaro, among others will be able to resume their shipments to the neighboring country to the north and even schedule them from this Saturday.

He added that on Tuesday, July 2, producers from Peribán and Tacámbaro will be able to make their shipments, until Wednesday when packaging plants from Ciudad Hidalgo, La Cantera, Zitácuaro, among others, will join in to normalize exports.

In the middle of this month, the United States suspended avocado exports from Michoacán due to alleged attacks by two USDA inspectors.

For almost a week, shipments of avocado and mango were suspended, and after a meeting between US Ambassador Ken Salazar, the Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, and the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos, on Monday, June the reactivation was agreed.

In 2023, Mexico recorded avocado production of 2.9 million tons, of which 1.4 million were for export. The United States alone captured 81.2 percent of shipments of the fruit last year, worth 2.7 million dollars.

Agricultural Markets Consulting Group pointed out that among the main effects due to the interruption of shipments was the brake on day laborers, as well as a loss in the quality of the avocados already harvested, and the breach of contracts to the detriment of exporters.