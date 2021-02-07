Extending the reach of our Internet connection can be difficult, especially when covering long distances and overcoming very sharp obstacles, but thanks to solutions such as the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E from AVM we can achieve it effortlessly.

The FRITZ! Powerline 1240E from AVM is a very versatile device, since it can work as a PLC and also has Wi-Fi repeater functions. This means that with it we can enjoy the best of both worlds, and expand our Internet connection both wirelessly and wired.

AVM has chosen to integrate a high level of performance into the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E, but without sacrificing total simplicity. The FRITZ! Powerline 1240E it is very easy to install and configure, and offers everything we may need, both in the present and in the future.

AVM FRITZ! Powerline 1240E Specifications

PLC device with Wi-Fi repeater functions, compatible with the HomePlug AV2 PLC standard.

It has a Gigabit Ethernet port with a speed of up to 1,200 Mbps.

Wi-Fi N wireless connectivity with a speed of up to 300 Mbps.

Quality of Service technology, which prioritizes bandwidth based on workload to improve performance.

Supports multicast sessions through IGMP.

AES 128-bit factory encryption for secure connections.

Supports the Internet protocol IPv6.

WPS to connect Wi-Fi devices with the push of a button.

Complies with the WPA2 standard.

It supports Wi-Fi Mesh.

Full integration with FRITZ! OS.

Efficient and easy to use.

It can work as a Wi-Fi access point.

What types of users is the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E for?

Due to its versatility, and its performance, the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E from AVM is a device that is aimed at those users who want to expand their Internet connection without having to worry about obstacles or distance, and who need be able to connect both by cable and by Wi-Fi.

We will better understand this approach with an example that would undoubtedly be the perfect user profile for the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E from AVM. Imagine that you want to extend the range of your Internet connection and take it to an area that is very far from the router. To get there, you have to travel quite a few meters, and you also need to overcome several walls and other obstacles.

In that scenario, directly use a Wi-Fi repeater it would not be the best option. With a PLC device with a Wi-Fi repeater, such as AVM’s FRITZ! Powerline 1240E, you could solve the situation without problems, since you could connect the first device in the room where the router is located, and directly plug the second device into the room where you wanted to take your internet connection. In this room we can connect by cable, and we will have a Wi-Fi access point with excellent coverage.

The same would happen with a two-story house. If you have the router on the ground floor, and you want to extend your Internet connection to the most remote areas of the upper floor, you will only have to connect the first device of the AVM FRITZ! Powerline 1240E in the room where the router is located, plug the second device in the area where you want to extend the range of your connection and voila, you can connect via Gigabit LAN and enjoy Wi-Fi N at 300 Mbps, without having to worry about distance or obstacles.

These two examples perfectly illustrate the value of Wi-Fi repeater PLC solutions such as the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E from AVM. Remember, also, that this model seamlessly integrates with a FRITZ! Box router, receives regular updates and is compatible with the FRITZ! Apps ecosystem of applications.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!