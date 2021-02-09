Today is Safe Internet Day, a date that reminds us that we must protect the smallest of the house when they browse the network of networks, and that highlights, once again, the importance of parental control systems.

Let’s face it, the Internet is one of the best things that has happened to humanity in the last 50 years. The network of networks has changed the way we live, have fun, communicate and also in which we work, but at the same time, has introduced new dangers that can do us a lot of harm, and that can especially affect the smallest of the house.

In this sense, it is also important to take into account the reality that the new normal has imposed on us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Distance education has promoted the use of technological devices and Internet connection by children and adolescents, and this, in turn, represents a potential risk to them, since it puts at their disposal a huge amount of content and inappropriate places that they could access in seconds.

Parental control: why is it so important?

Well, very simple, because it allows us to control aspects as important as the time our children spend connected to the Internet, the time they play their favorite titles online, and also the content and web pages they can access. I understand that trust between parents and children is important, but we cannot have blind faith.

AVM is aware of the importance of parental control when it comes to keeping the little ones in the house protected when they surf the Internet, and therefore all its FRITZ! Box routers incorporate a complete parental control system that we can configure in a very simple way through the interface of the FRITZ! OS operating system, based on Linux.

With the parental control system integrated in the AVM FRITZ! Box routers you can mark specific times Internet connection for certain devices. Thus, for example, you can set your child’s smartphone to only have Internet access from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and you can also limit the pages to which you will have access, creating white lists or black lists that will affect only the devices you indicate. You can also block specific applications, and completely disable Wi-Fi in specific strips (at night, for example).

In this article we already tell you, at the time, all the possibilities offered by the parental control system that the AVM FRITZ! Box routers integrate, so I encourage you to take a look to better understand the value it represents. If you need help to configure the parental control of your quiet router, take a look at this complete tutorial, in it you will find everything you need. If you still have a question, don’t worry, you can leave it in the comments and we will help you solve it.

