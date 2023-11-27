Monday, November 27, 2023, 09:51



Renfe will begin the Avlo high-speed train service between Madrid and Murcia on December 10. The railway operator put tickets for this line on sale this Monday, the price of which will start at 7 euros, with a basic fare of 5 euros for children under 14 years of age, as long as they are accompanied by an adult. There will be only one class for sale and the price will be dynamic, and may vary at the time of purchasing the billiards.

This new low-cost high-speed train service will have two daily circulations, one in each direction, between the Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor and Murcia del Carmen stations, and will mean an offer of 5,000 seats per week. The trains will have stops at the intermediate stations of Orihuela Miguel Hernández, Elche AV, Alicante, Villena, Albacete Los Llanos and Cuenca Fernando Zóbel.

The departure time from Murcia station will occur daily at 10:32 a.m. In the opposite direction, the departure from Madrid-Chamartín will be at 6:15 a.m.