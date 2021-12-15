According to the service Similar Web, Avito’s classifieds site is headed by rating most visited ad sites at the end of November 2021. The analytics system estimated that the total number of visits to the site in November was 279.6 million. On one visit, visitors spent an average of 11 minutes, during which they have time to look at about 11 pages with ads.

“Avito” bypassed the American platform Craigslist, which was previously the leader in the rating. For many years, the American site ranked first in the list of the most visited Similar Web classifications.

In the rating in the e-commerce and shopping category, Avito took the 14th line with the best indicators in terms of behavioral metrics such as refusals and session depth. Avito became the leader among domestic marketplaces and took first place in terms of the total number of publications: more than 86 million ads are posted on the site.

In October, the Avito mobile application took first place in Russia in several ratings of shopping applications presented by the world’s leading provider of data and analytics for the mobile market, App Annie.