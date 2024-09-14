Avio plans launch of new Vega Next rocket after 2032

The Italian company Avio has planned to launch a new rocket Vega Next, which will be a development of the Vega E carrier, after 2032. About this reports European Spaceflight publication.

The company is currently working on the Vega C rocket, which will eventually be replaced by the Vega C+, which uses the P160, an upgraded version of the P120 solid-fuel booster. Avio’s plans suggest that the P160 version of the rocket will allow the Vega C+ to launch 200 kilograms more into low Earth orbit than the Vega C.

Related materials:

The company is also developing the M60 engine as part of the High Thrust Engine (HTE) program, which is expected to be completed in 2026. This power unit is planned to be used in the all-liquid Vega Next rocket.

On September 5, a Vega rocket launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and successfully delivered the Sentinel-2C satellite. The launch was the last for the Vega version.