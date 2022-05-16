At the end of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Colombian footballer Aviles Hurtado He will be a free agent after being loaned to Pachuca, so his stay at Club de Fútbol Monterrey has officially ended.
In such a way that it will be the Tuzos de Pachuca who will determine if they want to continue their relationship with the player from now on permanently.
According to information from The North from Reform Groupindicates that at the end of this Clausura 2022 tournament, the contract that stolen had with Monterey. In this way, he will be a totally free soccer player and could sign a new bond with Pachuca where he has had a great semester.
“I have a year and a half contract here, I am very happy and I hope to continue here for a long time,” Avilés declared in October 2020. Over time, his relationship with the Gang has ended.
In such a way that, Aviles Hurtado He has ended his contractual relationship with the Monterrey team and could continue with the Tuzos where he is having a good time with three goals, five assists in 19 games between the regular and final phases.
Upon their arrival in the Sultana del Norte, the people from Monterrey came to pay $9.5 million to Xolos de Tijuana for the services of the Colombian naturalized Mexican soccer player. However, they did not recover any of the money invested in the player.
The 35-year-old soccer player was the winner of one Liga MX, two Copa MX and two Concacaf Champions Leagues with Monterrey, while with the Tuzos he lives his second stage in the club and has not yet managed to lift any trophy.
In 2013 he arrived from his country’s soccer, precisely with the Tuzos and later went through Chiapas F.C.Club Tijuana and Monterrey.
