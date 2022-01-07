The title was already available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4, but now it comes to Virtual Reality exclusively.

Maybe the name of Tim bergling, but you’ve probably heard some of his songs as the DJ AVICII. After obtaining an irrefutable popularity in the musical world, the artist committed suicide in 2018 leaving a legacy that has transcended to the universe of video games. Before his death, he had started the AVICII Invector: Encore Edition project, a rhythm game with the indie developer. Hello There Games. And now, with the collaboration of his father, this title will be released in Meta Quest 2.

AVICII Invector: Encore Edition will use the technology of the VR device to create an atmosphere where they are not lacking the rhythm and the powerful melodies. We can enjoy all this from the next January 27th in Meta Quest 2 as an exclusive virtual reality platform. Therefore, we can look forward to a music festival that will not only seduce our ears with 35 iconic themes of the DJ, but will also propose us complicated challenges through the rhythm.

Creating AVICII Invector: Encore Edition was equally painful and emotional, as AVICII was surprised by the VR technology: “When Tim and I started talking about Invector, they had already sent him an initial prototype of the VR viewer. impressed with technology and with the world of possibilities that it offered “, narrates Oskar eklund, CEO of Hello There Games. “Working with Tim’s father, KlasTo finish this project has been a very emotional process for the team. “

In this way, AVICII leaves a little more of its legacy through this rhythm video game, which combines both the spectacular nature of the festivals and the music that led to its success. AVICII Invector: Encore Edition can be reserved right now and all proceeds from song copyrights will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization that wants to flag suicide as a global health emergency.

