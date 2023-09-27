Aviation Yes, the Aerospace and Aviation exhibition organized by the well-known researcher of the UAP phenomenon and aeronautical historian Francesca Bittarello, took place on Sunday 24 September in Pomezia. The event also hosted an information point of the Air Force, with the institutional patronage of Aero Club of Italy and the Municipality of Pomezia (present with the Mayor Veronica Felici).

Bittarello, who manages ‘Lux-Co Edizioni’, has contributed in the past to the promotion of other aeronautical events such as ‘Italy Aviation Day Expo’. Among those who attended the Aviation Yes meetings were the aerospace journalist Roberto D’Angelo, the dean of aerospace engineers Roberto Somma, the representative of the American investigators of Mufom Costantino Carraro, the former Undersecretary of Defense Gen. Domenico Rossi, the President of the Missile Society European Stefano Innocenti, and many other important guests and exhibitors.

“Aviation Yes – says Bittarello – ‘can become the future point of reference for indoor shows related to aeronautics and aerospace. I am already working to start with the organization of the 2024 edition where I aim to implement institutional patronage and contributions civil and military institutions” “I participated in Aviation Yes, where I explained how the Air Force has been delegated to monitor the Uvni phenomenon since 1978, being institutionally responsible for the safety of our skies. The presence of representatives of the Air Force fits into this context and has enhanced an event that can constitute an effective point of reference in the field of aerospace”.