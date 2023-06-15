Aviation is used in the Volgograd region to fight locusts. Special substances will be sprayed from the air.

The invasion of insects was recorded in the Krasnodonsky farm of the Ilovlinsky district.

As writes IA NovostiVolgograd.Ru referring to the locals, the locust flooded all around. People are filming the pests to show the extent of the problem. Locusts are found not only in fields or in areas away from buildings, but also in the immediate vicinity of houses.

In the region, more than 2 thousand hectares of area were treated from these insects. It was possible to localize foci in Bykovsky, Ilovlinsky, Leninsky, Pallasovsky, Sredneakhtubinsky and Staropoltavsky districts. In the near future, pest control will begin on about 2,000 more hectares.

Earlier, on June 5, Rosselkhoztsentr assured that locusts did not pose a threat to the food security of the Volgograd region. It was reported that the area of ​​identified outbreaks is hundredths of a percent of the total agricultural land.