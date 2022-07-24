Aviation | “We went dancing and flew back at dawn” – Jouni Hirvonen’s blood draws Lapland to the sky, but the men of the raven fields are a dying breed

Lapland has several remote airports with little use, which have a great future behind them. Today, the fields are mostly used by aviation enthusiasts, whose number is dwindling. Only in Kemijärvi Ketola there is commercial activity on the field.

For outdoor jackets clothed men are fighting on the porch. The cap of the mustard jar and the package of grilled sausages lie open next to the mosquito repellent. Smoke rises from the chimney of the outdoor sauna.

This is not a hunting club gathering. There are no eye-catching colors in the outfits. A 900-meter-long runway flanked by a low apron runs in front of Laavu.

Soon, the same topic will probably be discussed on the boards of the sauna as in many other places in Finland: the price of fuel.

“Aviation gasoline costs about 3.5 euros per liter and the plane consumes about 30 liters per hour”, former air force and Finnair pilot, current flight instructor Raimo Loukkola69, says.

Aavaheluka airport, located on the border of Kolar and Muonio, is in progress annual meeting of the aviation club. Loukkola has arrived from Tampere.

“People over the age of 65 are not allowed to take commercial flights. Otherwise, I would still be flying.”

From the porch and fireplace you can see Aavaheluk’s runway. Ville Rouhiainen from Lohja had flown there from Pirkkala with his ultralight plane. Johannes Pulla prepares number cards to be used for playful assessment of landing exercises.

Chairman of Pian aviation club, from Tampere Klaus Gummerus jumps into the controls of the Piper PA-28 plane owned by the Aavahelukka aviation club and does three landing exercises on the runway. The right to transport passengers by plane remains valid only if the pilot has made at least three landings in the previous 90 days.

This is how the whole week goes. Roping, sauna and occasionally flying.

Open air the tiny airport is one of Lapland’s four raven fields.

Today, it is mainly used by aviation enthusiasts and amateur pilots who do firefighting flights. The municipality of Kolar is responsible for the maintenance of the field and the land rent, which it pays to Metsähallitus. The maintenance of the field costs the municipality approximately 8,000 euros per year.

The fate of the field was last discussed in June at the municipal board meeting. Its future seems uncertain. In municipal jargon: The municipality of Kolar is investigating whether maintaining the airport is a core function of the municipality in the future.

Aviation club members don’t seem to be worried about it.

“Well, let’s disappear now,” says Loukkola.

Fading fields like Aavaheluka can also be found in Lapland in Kittilä Poka and Sodankylä.

Before World War II, the Sodankylä field served as a stopover for Petsamon flights, but today, in addition to hobbyists, the field is used by the Aslak rescue helicopter and ore prospecting companies.

In Upper Lapland, Lemmenjoki has two small closed fields. They are so small that most airplanes cannot land on them. The abandoned field in Sodankylä Vuotso has grown over, and Raimo Loukkola recalls that it has been at least 15 years since he last landed there.

For aviation enthusiasts, Lapland’s bright summer nights enable long flying days. Members of the Aavaheluka aviation club have flown together, for example, to Kirkkoniemi in Norway to eat crabs.

A couple of years ago, they flew to Kemijärvi about 250 kilometers away to celebrate.

“We went dancing and flew back in the morning”, the aviation club’s treasurer Jouni Hirvonen says.

Jouni Hirvonen, enjoying his time at his cabin in Äkäslompolo, inspects the aviation club’s 48-year-old Piper plane before taking off.

Others In Lapland’s raven fields, the activity fades, but in Kemijärvi’s Ketola raven field, it is happening. Both civilian and military unmanned aerial vehicles have been tested there for 15 years already.

Robonic, a private company from Tampere, organizes airspace for its customers, rents a field and offers its customers testing services for unmanned aerial vehicles, i.e. UAVs.

Testing activity picked up in Kemijärvi last year after a long quiet period. This summer will also show Robonic’s CEO Markku Viitalan according to good.

Customers include, for example, Airbus and the French aerospace, defense and space technology company Safran Electronics & Defence.

At its best, 11,000 square kilometers of airspace can be used. In continental Europe, acquiring an area of ​​similar size for testing use would be practically impossible due to the dense scheduled flight network.

See also Political radio silence well into the evening – Macron's competitor Le Pen confident of victory Mauri Lehtonen from Ylöjärvi pumped water from the well to wash the sauna at the Aavahelukka field. Lehtosen doesn’t have a license, but his friends do. If they sometimes say that they would like to talk about something other than flying, for example hockey, they start to remember the ice hockey trip on a small plane, says Lehtonen.

“There is enough air space in the north, and in Finland it is possible to use it flexibly between different operators,” says Viitala.

Last August, the Finnish Defense Forces used the field in a study that tested technical solutions related to the cooperation of unmanned and manned systems.

The tests were part of a research project between the Finnish Defense Forces and the German Armed Forces, which is supported by Airbus Defense & Space and Patria.

According to Viitala, the test activities of the companies that buy Robonic’s services are usually related to military use in some way, but Ketola does not have the capabilities to test weapons.

The closest flight testing area, where systems for more advanced weapon testing can be found, is located in Swedish Lapland and is owned by the Swedish state.

Flight instructor and pilot leaving to practice landings. Klaus Gummerus (right) needs three landings in his flight log within three months in order to be allowed to take others on the plane. Flight instructor Raimo Loukkola went along.

In the foothills of Lapland In Enontekiö, the field was about to become a raven field, until the municipality of Enontekiö reached an exceptional solution last summer: it bought the field from Finavia for 600,000 euros.

The field is without air traffic control services for most of the year, but during the winter tourism season, the field comes to life.

The deal was not a done deal. It was approved in the municipal council by votes of 6–9. According to those who opposed the purchase of the field, the municipality took an unreasonable risk when buying the airport with its functions that was at stake.

According to supporters, the purchase is a rescue operation that enables the operation of the field, which has been in uncertainty for a long time, and secures Enontekiö’s accessibility for tourists.

Last winter, around 80 charter flights landed on the field.

An experiment is now being planned at Enontekiö to test the profitability of internal Lapland flight routes. The dream is to fly them in the future with electric airplanes.

According to some experts, the ideas are not realistic due to technological limitations.

Raimo Loukkola, who has had a long flying career, also shares the same opinion. He estimates that electric airplanes will not be a viable alternative for commercial travel until decades from now.

Johannes Pulla gives Klaus Gummerus’ first landing a triple. Later, Gummerus and Raimo Loukkola, who was a flight instructor, say that they had not noticed Pulla’s judging at all.

In a crash Aviation club members following the weather reports at the Aavahelukka field notice that the top of Yllästunturi has been exposed from under the clouds. Aviation enthusiast Jouni Hirvonen, who has returned from his lunch break, prepares the Piper PA-28 plane for flight.

He checks the oil, the tires, the amount of fuel and the general condition of the machine.

More than environmental and climate issues, the future of hobby flying is likely to be influenced by the number of hobbyists and the age structure.

“There are no new enthusiasts. My own children are not interested either,” says Raimo Loukkola.

Even more club members regret the closure of Helsinki Malmi Airport. With that, flight training has moved to Tampere.

In addition to fuel, licenses also cost. For example, the price of a private pilot’s license or PPL license is 12,000 euros. In addition to this, the qualifications related to the license cost, for example, training to fly in the cloud costs around 15,000 euros.

For Jouni Hirvone, the charm of the sport consists of the sum of all its parts. Flying is only one aspect.

“In addition to that, the effects of the weather, the technical side, loss of positional awareness and g-forces are interesting.”