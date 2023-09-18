Aviation | US Army lost F-35 fighter jet – asking for public tips

A fighter pilot used an ejection seat in South Carolina on Sunday and survived, but the plane disappeared.

of the United States the army lost a stealth fighter worth 80 million dollars (about 75 million euros) on Sunday and is asking the public for help in locating the plane.

“If you have any information that can help our search forces locate the F-35, please call the base’s Defense Operations Center,” said an update from the Charleston base on messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

According to the authorities, the “mishap” happened when the pilot piloting the fighter jet used an ejection seat in South Carolina. The pilot survived, but the plane was never found, reports news agency AFP.

Lost the plane is a Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter with stealth capabilities, meaning the plane is meant to be difficult to detect.

Base personnel are searching for the plane around two lakes north of the city of Charleston. US National Aviation Authorities are also participating in the search.

Correction 18.9. 7:59 a.m.: The value of the fighter is 80 million dollars (about 75 million euros), not 800 million dollars (750 million euros) as the article previously read.