Aviation | The wreckage of pilot legend Amelia Earhart's plane may have been found

The fate of the record-breaking pilot has remained a mystery for 87 years.

Legendary pilot pioneer Amelia Earhart the wreckage of the plane may have been found, Reuters reports.

39-year-old Earhart disappeared in the Pacific Ocean while attempting to fly around the world in 1937.

The 87-year-old mystery is shed light by sonar data obtained from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The blurry pictures show an object like an airplane.

CEO of the private Deep Sea Vision company behind the discovery Tony Romeo is planning searches in the area to finally get a seal on Earhart's fate.

Amelia Earhart at the controls of a Lockheed 10 Electra in May 1937.

Earhart's the possible wreckage of the plane was located when the company's 16-member crew conducted a hundred-day search of an area of ​​more than 13,400 square kilometers.

Romeo believes that the plane's wreckage is on the sea floor at a depth of more than 5,000 meters, about 160 kilometers from Howland Island. The island is located about halfway between Hawaii and Australia.

Earhart broke a dazzling number of records and glass ceilings during his career. She was one of the first female pilots.

Earhart was the first woman, and the second person, to fly solo and non-stop across the Atlantic. Even when he disappeared, he tried to break yet another record.

Together navigator by Fred Noonan with they tried to fly around the world, but their plane disappeared over the Pacific Ocean. Had Earhart succeeded, she would have become the first female aviator to successfully complete that journey.

There have been attempts to find Earhart's plane before. In 1937, the United States conducted extensive but unsuccessful searches in the area to find the pilot.