Aviation | The world’s largest plane is to be rebuilt – destroyed in a Russian strike in Ukraine

The Antonov AN-225 cargo plane is getting a new life, the company that manufactured it tells CNN.

World the largest commercial aircraft Antonov AN-225 is going to be rebuilt, says CNN. A giant plane was destroyed in a Russian strike in Ukraine in February.

Before its destruction, the plane built for the transport of the Soviet space shuttle was the world’s largest cargo plane, which could hold twice as much cargo as a Boeing 747. It had a wingspan of 84 meters and was the heaviest aircraft ever built.

However, on February 27, the plane known as Mrija (dream in Ukrainian) suffered such bad damage that it was believed to be the end of its story. A CNN reporter reported in April that the plane’s nose had been completely destroyed, its wings had suffered severe damage, and its tail was also heavily damaged.

The nose of the giant plane has been badly destroyed and only part of its fuselage remains.

The Antonov AN-225 plane landed last week in a snowstorm.

The plane the Antonov company that manufactured it stated in February that it was unable to determine the exact condition of the plane. On Monday, however, the company announced that the rebuilding of the aircraft giant has begun with design work. According to the company, the repair and reconstruction will cost more than 500 million euros.

According to Antonov, a little less than a third of the parts needed to repair the plane have now been collected. The company confirms to CNN that the project to rebuild the AN-225 plane has now started and the actual construction work will start as soon as “Ukraine has won”.

“Rebuilding Mrija is an international project involving aviation companies from different countries around the world,” a company representative told CNN.

The Antonov AN-225 was a real giant of the air before its destruction. The plane had six engines, with which it flew its last flight at the beginning of February.

According to Antonov, financiers for the project are now being sought from different parties.

According to the company, part of the AN-225 plane has remained undamaged, even though it has been badly hit and has been sitting at the Hostomel airport for months now.

Only one AN-225 machine has been produced. The unique machine was in continuous use from 1989 until the beginning of February 2022.