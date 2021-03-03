Do not say goodbye to the plane definitively while preserving a liveable climate in 2050. A delicate balancing act, at the heart of the latest report from the think tank The Shift Project and the Supaero-Decarbo collective. With a red line of limited warming to + 2 ° C, their work defines a carbon budget for air travel: a maximum amount of CO2 that the sector can release into the atmosphere by 2050. While taking into account the technological innovations expected to decarbonize flights (hydrogen aircraft, fleet renewal, etc.), the report shows that it will not be possible to meet the established quota without accompanying them by a reduction in traffic, even in the worst case scenario. more optimistic. However, the sector hopes for a return to the level of growth before the health crisis for 2024. “The longer we wait, the harsher the trajectory will be, in particular in terms of the impact on jobs”, alert the authors. L. M.-B.