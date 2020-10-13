Aviation The small plane spun as it landed on its roof in Nurmijärvi

The event was attended by two people.

Savikon There was an aviation accident at Nurmijärvi Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-level small plane landing on the field spun through its beak to its roof.

The event was attended by two people. So far, no information is available on possible injuries.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department told about it on Twitter.

The Rescue Department said the police or the Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) would provide more information. Otkes was told that the case did not fall within the scope of Otkes’ activities.