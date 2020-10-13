Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Aviation The small plane spun as it landed on its roof in Nurmijärvi

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 13, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The event was attended by two people.

Savikon There was an aviation accident at Nurmijärvi Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-level small plane landing on the field spun through its beak to its roof.

The event was attended by two people. So far, no information is available on possible injuries.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department told about it on Twitter.

The Rescue Department said the police or the Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) would provide more information. Otkes was told that the case did not fall within the scope of Otkes’ activities.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK: All eyes will be on the performance of these players in the match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In