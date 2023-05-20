Aviation | The fighter crashed in Spain

The pilot was saved by the ejection seat but injured his leg.

of Spain an air force F-18 fighter jet crashed on Saturday at the Zaragoza airbase, reports news agency Efe.

According to Efe, the fighter jet was training for an air show when it crashed for an unknown reason. The pilot was saved by the ejection seat but injured his leg.

The Spanish Air Force announced on Twitterthat the pilot was taken to hospital and that his injuries are not life-threatening.